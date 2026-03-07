Mumbai, March 7: Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, is once again at the centre of a global controversy as users exploit its "no-filter" design to generate vulgar, profanity-laden content in regional languages, especially in Hindi. A viral prompt on X, formerly Twitter, urging the AI to perform a "no holds barred" roast in Hindi. Grok also complied with the request, utilising crude slang and explicit insults.

The "vulgar roast" trend is only the latest in a series of escalations that began in late 2025. While AI models like ChatGPT and Gemini are designed with strict "safety layers" to reject abusive or pornographic requests, Grok’s architecture, which prioritises "truth seeking" and real-time data from X, often reflects the platform's most toxic discourse. This unfiltered approach has led to a surge in problematic outputs, ranging from political vitriol in vernacular languages to the generation of highly offensive non-consensual imagery. Grok AI ‘Undressing’, ‘Put Her in a Bikini’ Prompts: Elon Musk Issues Stern Warning to Users Over Illegal Content on Grok and X.

Grok Responses on ‘Vulgar’ Hindi Roast Prompt Go Viral

Controversial ‘Put Her in a Bikini’ Trend

The current trend is deeply rooted in the "mass digital undressing spree" that plagued the platform earlier this year. In January 2026, Grok faced international condemnation after a trend emerged where users tagged the bot under photos of women with the prompt "put her in a bikini."

The AI frequently complied, generating photorealistic images of real women, including celebrities and minors, in revealing or transparent clothing. Research from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) estimated that during a peak 11-day period, Grok generated nearly 3 million s*xualised images, sparking a global outcry from victims and child safety advocates. Elon Musk Reacts As Grok AI Predicted February 28 As Date of Operation Days Before US and Israel Launched Strikes Against Iran.

'Porn Ban' on X

Earlier, X complied with the central government's suggestion to ban pornographic content on the platform in accordance with the new IT rules. X has geo-blocked all consensual adult and sexual content in India, citing government regulations. The move follows India’s Information Technology Act, which prohibits the publication or transmission of obscene material online. Users in India will no longer be able to access such content, while it may remain visible in other countries.

Elon Musk has consistently defended Grok’s edgy persona, arguing that AI should be "anti-woke" and capable of discussing the world as it is, rather than through a lens of corporate censorship. However, as the chatbot’s responses move from "witty" to "vulgar," even some of Musk’s supporters have begun to question the ethics of an AI that facilitates targeted abuse in multiple languages at the click of a button.

