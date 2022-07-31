Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday congratulated Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi on winning a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said that Devi has made every Indian proud today. "Your hardwork has paid off. The conviction and clarity in your words is truly commendable," he said.

Check tweet:

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi on winning a silver medal in #CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/ElYgiVj4DW — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

