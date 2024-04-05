A Delhi Court on Friday, April 5 granted permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to interrogate BRS leader K Kavitha in judicial custody. K Kavitha, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged Delhi Excise Police case. Further details are awaited. Delhi Excise Policy Case: BRS Leader K Kavitha Sent to Judicial Custody Till April 9 in Connection With Money Laundering Case.

CBI Gets Nod To Quiz K Kavitha:

[Delhi liquor policy case] Delhi court allows CBI to question BRS leader K Kavitha in judicial custody. Kavitha was arrested by ED on March 15. @BRSparty @RaoKavitha @CBIHeadquarters pic.twitter.com/F9zaDzOQh7 — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)