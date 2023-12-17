Fire broke out in a paper warehouse in Chilla village of Mayur Vihar Phase 1 in Delhi on Sunday, December 17. Around 12 fire tenders are present on the spot and efforts are underway to douse the fire, according to the Delhi Fire Service. Further details are awaited. Delhi Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Furniture Shop in Kirti Nagar, 17 Fire Tenders Deployed.

Delhi Fire Video

#WATCH | Fire broke out in a paper warehouse in Chilla village of Mayur Vihar Phase 1. Around 12 fire tenders are present on the spot: Delhi Fire Service More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/n6SGlqpwVn — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)