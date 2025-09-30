Recently, the Delhi High Court asked the accused parties to hold "bhandara" for poor children on two occasions - Navratra and Diwali. The court observed while quashing an FIR between neighbours over a fight. The high court bench of Justice Anish Dayal passed the order after the husband and wife, who are accused in the FIR, undertook to organise a bhandara for at least 50 poor children of the area, once during the Navratra period and a second time during Diwali. Notably, the Delhi HC quashed the FIR filed by a woman against her neighbours, the couple, for the offence under Sections 324, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. This was after the parties entered into a settlement with each other. The complainant, who was accompanied by her husband, told the court that she had no objection to the quashing of the FIR, considering that the accused were her neighbours and the issues between them were resolved. 'Father Was a Sex Addict': Delhi High Court Cancels Bail of Man Accused of Raping Minor Daughter and Forcing Her To Watch Porn.

Delhi High Court Quashes FIR After Parties Enter Into Settlement

