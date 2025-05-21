Delhi-NCR witnessed a dramatic weather shift on Wednesday as heavy rain, hailstorms, and gusty winds brought relief from the intense heatwave. The capital, reeling under temperatures nearing 42°C, saw sudden evening showers following a dust storm. Streets were drenched in Karnal and Ghaziabad as well, with lightning and strong winds accompanying the rain. The downpour brought welcome respite for residents after days of sweltering heat across the region. Goa Rains: Man Swept Away With Scooty in Flooded Street As Heavy Downpour Causes Chaos, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Delhi Rains

#WATCH | Delhi: A tree uprooted at Janpath Road as the city received gusty wind, heavy rainfall and hailstorm. pic.twitter.com/GDVI1OpSz4 — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi received gusty winds, heavy rainfall and hailstorm. Visuals from South Avenue. pic.twitter.com/msmYBs4WUs — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi received gusty winds, heavy rainfall and hailstorm. Visuals near AAP office. pic.twitter.com/cUeAqHIIM6 — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)