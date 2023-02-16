Delhi is finally out from the list of world’s top 10 most polluted cities. Taking to twitter, Delhi CM congratulated people of national capital but cautioned that there is still a long way to go. He said that the government and people will work together to make Delhi as one of the cleanest cities in the world. Delhi Air Pollution: AAP Govt to Relocate Some Air Quality Monitoring Stations to Give 'Real Picture' of Situation.

Delhi Out of Most Polluted Cities:

After a long time, Delhi is not in the list of most polluted cities of the world. Efforts of Delhiites are slowly but surely paying off. Congrats Delhi! But its still a long way to go. We have to be counted in the most clean cities of the world pic.twitter.com/iSWmLdBzQ6 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)