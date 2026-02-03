On Monday, February 2, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that under the influence of Western Disturbance light to moderate scattered rainfall/snowfall is likely over the Western Himalayan region and light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall over adjoining plains of northwest India and Central India February 3. IMD further said that dense to very dense fog conditions are likely during morning/night hours at isolated/ few places over Punjab, Haryana and north Madhya Pradesh till February 3 and over Uttar Pradesh till February 5. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru for today, February 3. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad and Kolkata. However, Shimla is predicted to receive 0.3 mm of rainfall on Tuesday.

Mumbai Weather Today, February 3

Delhi Weather Today, February 3

Chennai Weather Today, February 3

Bengaluru Weather Today, February 3

Hyderabad Weather Today, February 3

Kolkata Weather Today, February 3

Shimla Weather Today, February 3

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)