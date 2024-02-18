The Delhi Police, on Sunday, February 18, organized Raahgiri Day at Connaught Place Inner Circle under the "Delhi Police Road Safety Week". Speaking about the event, Shashank Jaiswal, DCP Traffic, said that the Delhi Traffic Police organised the event. "The safety of the people is our objective. We run campaigns and plays and connect with youth to spread awareness. We made an analogy of road safety with Ludo," he said. He also said that they are involving the youth and kids. "Kids are innocent and hence their messages change mindsets... The rate of accidents has gone down. Pressure on roads has gone up but our campaigns and road engineering have proportionally lowered the accident rates," he added. The DCP Traffic further said that they analyse data and their Road Engineering and Research cell uses the data and tries to implement it in road engineering and campaigns.

Raahgiri Day at Connaught Place Inner Circle

#WATCH | DCP Traffic Shashank Jaiswal says, "This is organised by Delhi Traffic Police. The safety of the people is our objective. We run campaigns and plays and connect with youth to spread awareness... We made an analogy of road safety with Ludo... We are involving the youth… pic.twitter.com/Go2Yo8lLvY — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2024

