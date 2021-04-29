In the past 24 hours, Delhi has reported 24,235 new coronavirus cases and 395 deaths. During the same period, 25,615 recoveries were also reported. Meanwhile, 97,977 cases are still active in the union territory.

Delhi Reports 395 Deaths, 24,235 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours:

Delhi reports 395 deaths, 24,235 COVID19 cases and 25,615 recoveries in the last 24 hours; active cases 97,977 pic.twitter.com/IMwMZibFyM — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)