A final year MBBS girl student was found hanging in her room at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Thursday morning i.e on September 1. Police post at Safdarjung Hospital received a call at around 3.30 am regarding an alleged suicide by a final year student MBBS at a girls' hostel. IIT-Hyderabad Student Found Hanging Inside Campus.

Check Tweet:

Delhi | We received a call at 3.30 am that a final year MBBS student committed suicide by hanging herself in her room at MBBS Girls Hostel, Safdarjung hospital. She was declared dead after she was taken to hospital: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2022

