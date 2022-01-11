The air quality in Delhi remains in the satisfactory category with air quality index (AQI) at 93 on Tuesday morning.Meanwhile, the air quality in Noida has slipped to the 'moderate' category with the AQI at 108. However, the air quality of Gurugram is in the 'satisfactory' category with the AQI at 100.

Tweet By ANI:

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 93 (overall) in the ' Satisfactory' category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

