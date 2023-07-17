This week, 27 instances of dengue were recorded in Delhi amid floods and waterlogging in various areas. This year, a total of 163 cases had been documented. According to Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, all government ministries in Delhi have been asked to continuously monitor the situation in the wake of floods in the nation's capital. Dengue Vaccination in India: Two Companies Are Conducting Trials To Develop Vaccine Against Mosquito-Borne Viral Disease, Says DG ICMR Dr Rajeev Bahl.

Dengue Cases in Delhi

Amid flooding and waterlogging in different parts of Delhi, 27 cases of Dengue reported here this week. A total of 163 cases have been reported so far this year. pic.twitter.com/b6xBGl25KJ — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2023

