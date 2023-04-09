Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday (April 9) shared the aerial view of the construction site of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya from a chopper flying from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It is a massive construction site that can give anyone goosebumps. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has already arrived in Ayodhya, while Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis will reach soon. They plan to perform the 'aarti' on the banks of the Saryu River. Eknath Shinde in Ayodhya: Maharashtra CM with Shiv Sena MPs and MLAs to Visit Ram Mandir Today.

Aerial View of Ram Mandir

This is how Prabhu Shri Ram Mandir construction work is going on in Ayodhya. Ariel view from chopper on way to Ayodhya from Lucknow. ॥ Jai Shri Ram ॥#jaishriram #rammandir #ayodhya #ayodhyarammandir #uttarpradesh #ramlala #trending pic.twitter.com/LOZV9YkjVp — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)