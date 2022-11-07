On Monday, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that said that the Supreme Court gave Green signal to PM Narendra Modi's 10% EWS reservation quota. He said that the reservation will create new educational and employment opportunities. "EWS reservation will be provided to the financially backward people who do not get covered into any caste reservations," he said. Meanwhile, Fadnavis also said that they are also working on providing Maratha reservations in the state. "Eligible people of the state can avail of benefits under the 10% EWS reservation quota," he added. EWS Quota: Supreme Court Upholds 10% Reservation for Economically Weaker Sections in General Category.

EWS Reservation Quota Will Create Employment Opportunities

We are also working on providing Maratha reservations in the state. Meanwhile, eligible people of the state can avail of benefits under the 10% EWS reservation quota: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/OjREEnSH3F — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

