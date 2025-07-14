The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Monday, July 14, ordered airlines to inspect the fuel switch locking systems on their Boeing 787 and Boeing 737 fleets. "Inspection plan and report after accomplishment of inspection shall be submitted to this office under intimation to concerned regional office," the DGCA order read. The DGCA order comes just two days after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on July 12, 2025, came out with its preliminary report into the crash of Air India flight AI 171, which led to the death of around 270 individuals. AAIB Preliminary Report on Air India Plane Crash: Don’t Jump Into Any Conclusions at This Stage, Says Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu (Watch Video).

DGCA Orders Airlines To Inspect Fuel Switches of Boeing 787, 737

Complete inspection of fuel switch locking system in Boeing 787, 737 planes by July 21: DGCA to airlines — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 14, 2025

