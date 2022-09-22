In a shocking incident, a youth from Dhula who was going to take part in Agniveer recruitment in Mumbra met with an accident at Kalyan railway station and lost his life. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the 30-second video clip, the youth can be seen standing close to the railway track when all of a sudden a train hits him, leaving him dead on the spot. The video caused panic and fear among the people who were present at the railway station. Video: Passenger Falls on Tracks Through Gap Between Platform and Train at Dausa Railway Station, Alert RPF Constable Saves His Life.

Terrible Incident at Kalyan Railway Station

