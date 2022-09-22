A man, who got stuck in a gap between a moving train and a platform, was saved by alert RPF officers on duty. The incident took place at Dausa Railway Station in Rajasthan. In the CCTV footage, RPF jawan Subhash Chandra can be seen running frantically to save the passenger, and he succeeds. While sharing the video on Twitter, RPF India wrote, "If you ever missed death by an inch! #WATCH how our #EverydayHero, Const. Subhash Chandra saved a passenger from the jaws of death when he got the train stopped & helped the fallen passenger come out from the gap between platform and moving train at Dausa Rly Stn."

RPF Constable Saves Passenger:

