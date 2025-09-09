In a disturbing incident in Telangana, a pack of three stray dogs attacked, dragged, and mauled a 5-year-old girl near the Telangana Model School in Muthyampalli village, Kasipet, Mancherial district on September 5. CCTV video captured the shocking moment as the girl was walking along the road before the dogs pounced on her. Locals rushed to her aid and managed to drive the animals away, providing immediate help to the seriously injured child. The viral video has sparked outrage and concern over stray dog attacks in the area. In response, the Bellampally Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident. The Legal Services Committee has issued notices to the Mancherial District Collector, Kasipet Mandal Panchayat Officer, and Muthyampalli Panchayat Secretary to ensure action is taken. Hyderabad Dog Attack: 2 Stray Dogs Bite, Drag Minor Girl on Road in Telangana’s Rajendranagar; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

3 Stray Dogs Drag and Maul 5-Year-Old Girl in Muthyampalli Village

Trigger Warning ⚠️ Disturbing video: A 5-year-old girl was seriously injured, when a pack of three #StrayDogs Pounced on her, Dragged and Mauled her, near the #Telangana Model school in #Muthyampalli village, #Kasipet of #Mancherial district. Responding to girl's cries, locals… pic.twitter.com/YKVNkBR6gM — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) September 9, 2025

