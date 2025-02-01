A disturbing video has surfaced online showing a four-year-old girl being attacked by two stray dogs in Hyderabad's Rajendranagar area on Friday, January 31. The CCTV footage, captured around 7 am near Golden Heights Colony, shows the dogs biting and dragging the child as she screams for help. Fortunately, her mother rushed to her rescue upon hearing the cries. She sustained serious injuries on her legs, waist, and thighs and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Telangana Animal Cruelty Horror: Dogs With Their Legs and Mouths Tied Thrown From Bridge in Sangareddy's Eddumailaram Village; 21 Canines Die, 11 Critical.

Hyderabad Dog Attack

