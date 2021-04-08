Doon School, 4 Other Areas in Dehradun Declared Restricted Zones Amid COVID-19 Spike:

Doon School declared a restricted zone after 12 #COVID19 positive cases found here. Entry&exit to& from the school restricted,essential goods will be supplied here. Testings will be done here. 4 more areas, besides Doon School, declared restricted zones: Dehradun DM. #Uttarakhand — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2021

