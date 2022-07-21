In a major update, NDA's Droupadi Murmu has received the votes of 540 MPs with a value of 3,78,000, while joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha bagged 208 votes with a value of 1,45,600. The votes cast by 15 MPs were held invalid.

