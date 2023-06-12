A Dutch vlogger Pedro Mota was manhandled on a busy road in the Chickpet area of Bengaluru while the YouTuber was recording a vlog on the streets. In his video, a trader is seen manhandling and harassing the Dutch YouTuber. A complaint about misbehaving with foreigner Pedro Mota, a case has been registered against the person Navab Hayath Sharif under Karnataka Police Act Section 92, said Laxman B Nimbargi, DCP, West Division, Bengaluru. Mumbai Shocker: Malad Traffic Constable Manhandled by Owner of Two Heavy Vehicles for Issuing E-Challans.

Dutch Vlogger Manhandled in Bengaluru Video

Case Registered Against Accused

Karnataka | A Dutch vlogger Pedro Mota was manhandled on a busy road in the Chickpet area of Bengaluru while the YouTuber was recording a vlog on the streets Regarding a complaint about misbehaving with foreigner Pedro Mota, a case has been registered against the person Navab… pic.twitter.com/P72rOzH2x8 — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)