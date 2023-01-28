Earlier, opening a bank a/c in India took 8-9 months whereas today, it's possible within a minute using biometrics. Since last 4 years, we do more fast payments compared to US, Europe & China: Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa at the inaugural session of G20 first inception meet pic.twitter.com/YmlnApJPZc— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)