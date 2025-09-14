An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hit Assam on Sunday, September 14. The tremors of the quake were felt in most of the neighbouring states of Assam, along with China, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. The epicentre of the quake was at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district. DD News Assamese confirmed the development with a post on X, saying, "Tremors of earthquake felt at some of Assam today". No reports of injury or damage to property have been received so far. The earthquake comes days after a 3.5 magnitude quake struck Sonitpur in Assam on September 2. More details are awaited. Earthquake in Bhutan: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 on Richter Scale Strikes Region; No Casualties Reported.

Earthquake in Assam

#BREAKING Tremors of earthquake felt at some of Assam today — DD News Assamese (@ddnews_guwahati) September 14, 2025

Quake Shakes Assam

