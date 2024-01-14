An earthquake of with a magnitude of 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Bilaspur on Sunday, January 14, 2024. “Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.1, Occurred on 14-01-2024, 14:18:00 IST, Lat: 22.53 & Long: 82.15, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 50km N of Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, India”, National Centre for Seismology informed in a recent tweet via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. Earthquake in Chhattisgarh: Quake of Magnitude 3.8 on Richter Scale Hits Surguja.

Earthquake in Chhattisgarh

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 14-01-2024, 14:18:00 IST, Lat: 22.53 & Long: 82.15, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 50km N of Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/RbGhsSaADp@KirenRijiju @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/Dfr0hOeUog — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)