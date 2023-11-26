An earthquake of Magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Sonipat, Haryana at 04:00 am early on Sunday, November 26, the National Centre for Seismology said. No damage was reported due to the earthquake. Further information is awaited. Earthquake Tremors Felt in Delhi, Other Parts of North India After Quake of Magnitude 5.6 Hits Nepal.

Earthquake in Sonipat

An earthquake of Magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Sonipat, Haryana at 04:00 am today: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/CFQ72Yj9ch — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023

