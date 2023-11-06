Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi today, November 6. As per news agency PTI, a 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal today. The news was confirmed by the National Center for Seismology (NCS), which said that an earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Nepal. The quake was so powerful that its tremors were felt in north India, including Delhi and the NCR region. Nepal Earthquake: India Sends Emergency Relief to Quake-Hit Country, Reaffirms PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy (See Pics).

Quake Hits Nepal

Earthquake Tremors in Delhi

Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi pic.twitter.com/wZmcnIfH1u — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2023

5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal, tremors felt in parts of north India — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 6, 2023

