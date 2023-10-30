An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale struck Haryana's Jhajjar on Monday evening, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The tremors of the earthquake in Haryana were felt around 9:53 pm on October 30. "An earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Haryana's Jhajjar at 9:53 pm today," NCS said in a statement. More details are awaited. Earthquake Tremors in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Other Parts of North India After Quake Hits Nepal.

Earthquake in Haryana

An earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Haryana's Jhajjar at 9:53 pm today: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/6AJbOOrTUo — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)