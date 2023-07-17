On Monday, a 3.8 on the Richter Scale earthquake was felt by residents of Katra, a town in Jammu. There have been no reports of casualties or property damage as a result of the earthquake that occurred around 10:07 pm. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reports that the Katra earthquake occurred at a depth of 80 km. According to a tweet from the NCS, the earthquake's epicentre was discovered to be at latitude 33.05 and longitude 75.79. Earthquake in Indonesia: Quake of Magnitude 7.0 on Richter Scale Hits Tuban.

Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter Scale hit Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, today at 10:07 pm: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/tY7GIT3UcM — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2023

