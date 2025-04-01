An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale jolted the Leh region in Ladakh on Tuesday evening, April 1. According to the information, the tremors were felt in the entire Leh region. The National Center for Seismology (NCS), the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country, confirmed the earthquake on X. The NCS said that the earthquake, measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale, hit the Leh region at 5:38 PM on Tuesday. The centre of the earthquake was found to be located at a depth of 10 km. Myanmar Earthquake Update: Death Toll Rises to 2,056, National Mourning Declared After Deadly 7.7 Magnitude Quake Hits Country; 3,900 Injured and 270 Missing.

Earthquake in Ladakh's Leh

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Leh, Ladakh at 5:38 pm (IST) today: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/dDGoLW7kt4 — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2025

