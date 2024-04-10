Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday, April 10, and wished the festival spread the spirit of compassion and togetherness. Taking to X, the Indian Prime Minister said, "Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this occasion further spread the spirit of compassion, togetherness and peace." PM Narendra Modi further wished happiness and health to everyone on Eid-ul-Fitr. "Eid Mubarak!" he said. '24 by 7 for 2047': PM Narendra Modi Gives Guarantee Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls, Says 'Har Pal Desh Ke Naam, Har Pal Aap Ke Naam' (Watch Video).

Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this occasion further spread the spirit of compassion, togetherness and peace. May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2024

