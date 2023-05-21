Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday participated in the G20 Mega Beach Clean-Up event in the city. As per reports, Eknath Shinde took part in a mega beach clean-up event which was held at Juhu Beach in Mumbai. A video of Shinde taking part in the beach clean-up event and posing for pictures with volunteers has gone viral on social media. Rash Driving To Be Non-Bailable Crime in Maharashtra? CM Eknath Shinde To Chair Meeting To Consider Making Irresponsible Driving on Public Roads A Non-Bailable Offence.

Eknath Shinde Participates in G20 Mega Beach Clean-Up Event

VIDEO | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde participates in G20 Mega Beach Clean Up event at Juhu Beach, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/aBkf76QHdH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 21, 2023

