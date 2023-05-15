Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will chair a meeting to consider making irresponsible driving on public roads a non-bailable offence in the state, said Maharashtra CMO. The Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office said the meeting will be scheduled today. Maharashtra: TV Reporter Claims He Was Manhandled at CM Eknath Shinde's Event in Mumbai, Approaches Police.

Rash Driving To Be Non-Bailable Crime in Maharashtra?

