Villagers in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district saved a crocodile that had fallen into a borewell after being swept in by floodwaters. Initially searching for a goat, the locals instead found the reptile trapped and quickly tied its mouth with a rope to prevent harm. Multiple videos of the incident surfaced on social media on August 10, showing the crocodile being tied before villagers secured it to the bike and escorted it for release. The unusual sight drew a crowd of onlookers from the village. Shahjahanpur: Crocodile Spotted Roaming Streets After Heavy Rains in Uttar Pradesh City, Youths Tie Up Reptile Before Locking It In Car (Watch Video).

Crocodile Pulled From Borewell in Etah

उत्तर प्रदेश के जिला एटा में बाढ़ में बहकर आया मगरमच्छ गांव की आबादी तक पहुंच गया। लड़कों ने उसे पकड़ लिया। मुंह बांधकर बाइक पर रखकर ले गए और नदी में छोड़ आए। pic.twitter.com/lDOOoLrO6M — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 10, 2025

Etah Villagers Rescue Crocodile, Release It in River

