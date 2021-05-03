Etela Rajender Dropped From Council of Ministers by Telangana Governor on Advice of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao:

Telangana Governor has dropped Minister Etela Rajender (in file photo) from the Council of Ministers on the advice of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao: Raj Bhavan Earlier, the CM had ordered an inquiry against him into allegations of land grabbing in Medak district pic.twitter.com/PkuFRX4rjD — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2021

