Local authorities in Nagpur have begun demolishing the residence of Faheem Khan, who is accused of involvement in recent violence. The demolition is being carried out under heavy police presence to maintain law and order. The move comes amid heightened tensions in the area, with security personnel deployed to prevent any untoward incidents. Officials have yet to release further details regarding the legal grounds for the action. Nagpur Violence: Clashes Between 2 Groups Escalate Into Arson, Vandalism, and Stone-Pelting; Police Fire Tear Gas to Control Situation (Watch Videos).

JCB Deployed To Raze ‘Illegal’ Building of Faheem Khan

#WATCH | Maharashtra: House of Nagpur violence accused Faheem Khan being demolished in Nagpur. Police personnel are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/RKzAFCokED — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2025

