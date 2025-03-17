Tensions flared in Nagpur as clashes between two groups led to widespread violence, including arson, vandalism, and stone-pelting. The unrest prompted police to take swift action, deploying tear gas to disperse the crowd and restore order. According to officials, the confrontation escalated rapidly, with miscreants setting vehicles on fire and damaging public property. Eyewitnesses reported chaotic scenes as people ran for cover amid the clashes. Police reinforcements were called in to prevent further violence, and security has been heightened in the affected areas. Authorities have urged residents to remain calm while an investigation is underway to identify those responsible for the unrest. Nagpur Factory Blast: 2 Die in Explosion in Manufacturing Firm in Maharashtra.

Clashes Between 2 Groups Escalate Into Arson, Vandalism, and Stone-Pelting

Nagpur, Maharashtra: Violence broke out between two groups, resulting in arson, vandalism, and stone-pelting. Police fired tear gas to control the situation pic.twitter.com/hUlkQy0ENc — IANS (@ians_india) March 17, 2025

