In a significant crackdown against counterfeit goods in Gujarat, Gadodar police today raided a factory in Chitrod, Rapar taluka, uncovering an illegal operation producing fake Colgate toothpaste. The police, after contacting Colgate officials, confirmed the seized products were not genuine. The accused—Rajesh Diyabhai Makwana, Suresh Maheshbhai Umat, Natwar Ajabhai Gohil, and Narpat alias Naru Diyabhai Makwana—allegedly used substandard materials, endangering consumer health. Authorities seized counterfeit toothpaste, packing materials, and production equipment worth around INR 9.43 lakh. Cases have been registered for fraud, copyright infringement, and offenses threatening public health. Police are actively investigating the supply chain to trace distribution across the state. Authorities warned consumers to remain vigilant, stressing that counterfeit products not only deceive buyers but also pose serious health risks. Fake Job Racket Busted in Jamshedpur: Police Bust Fake Job Racket Operating Under Guise of Network Marketing, Four Arrested; 179 Youths Rescued.

Fake Colgate Toothpaste Factory Busted in Gujarat

A fake Colgate toothpaste factory got caught. From products to people, everything seems to have a duplicate now. pic.twitter.com/JxCxuHjfkM — Nalini Unagar (@NalinisKitchen) October 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Desh Gujarat), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

