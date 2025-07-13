In a shocking incident from Agra, the Uttar Pradesh Food and Drug Administration (UPFDA) seized a tanker carrying suspected adulterated milk and destroyed its contents, a video of which has surfaced online. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) confirmed the bust on X, stating, "UPFDA busted an illegal milk adulteration operation in Agra. A milk tanker with suspected adulterated milk was seized. Samples were collected, and legal action will be taken based on the test results." The video shows officials draining the contaminated milk, sparking concern over food safety in the region. FSSAI said the operation reflects its continued commitment to ensuring safe food for all. Samples have been collected for lab analysis. Further action will be based on the final report. Agra: ‘Driverless’ Car Rolls Over Tourists at Taj Mahal Parking After Child Releases Handbrake, Several Injured (Watch Video).

Adulterated Milk Busted in Agra

