Panic broke out at the Taj Mahal’s western parking lot after a driverless car rolled over several tourists on Sunday. The shocking incident, captured on CCTV, shows a car with a Delhi number plate suddenly reversing and running over people sitting near a shop, leaving multiple tourists injured. According to police, the car had been parked without applying the handbrake. A family, including women and children, was sitting inside when a child is believed to have accidentally released the handbrake, causing the vehicle to roll backwards uncontrollably. The car struck several unsuspecting tourists sitting under a guide canopy near the shops, triggering chaos and screams in the busy parking area. Eyewitnesses said the victims had no time to react. Ambulances were called in quickly, and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Murder Caught On Camera: Agra Jeweller Yogesh Chaudhary Shot Dead During Daylight Robbery, Viral Video Surfaces.

Driverless Car Rolls Over Tourists at Taj Mahal Parking After Child Releases Handbrake

