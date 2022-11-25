Brazil striker Neymar is set to miss next two group games in FIFA World Cup 2022. Neymar was injured during Brazil's opening fixture against Serbia and was seen later crying in pain. It was earlier reported that Neymar despite the injury will continue to play but he has been ruled out for next two matches. Neymar Spotted Crying on Bench Due to Ankle Injury During Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2022 Win Against Serbia (Watch Video).

