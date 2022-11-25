Lusail (Qatar), Nov 25 (AP) Brazil forward Neymar had ice taped to his ankle and was crying on the bench after being substituted in the team's 2-0 win over Serbia at the World Cup on Friday.

Neymar's injury apparently came after he was tackled during a breakaway in the second half. He limped for a while but kept playing until being substituted in the 79th minute.

He was in tears on the bench as doctors began treating him in the final minutes of the game at Lusail Stadium.

The 30-year-old Neymar has yet to win a major title with the national team. He helped the “Seleção” win the 2013 Confederations Cup and its first Olympic gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

With 75 goals for the national team, he is two shy of Pelé's scoring record. (AP)

