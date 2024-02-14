A huge fire erupted at the storeroom of Patna Medical College and Hospital in Bihar on Wednesday evening. The video of the fire in Patna Hospital has surfaced on social media. According to the news agency ANI, an operation is underway to douse the fire. No casualty has been reported, said ANI. Bihar Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Refined Oil Storage Godown in Patna, Dousing Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Fire in Patna Hospital

#WATCH | Fire breaks out at storeroom in Patna Medical College & Hospital, Bihar; Operation underway to douse the fire, no casualty reported pic.twitter.com/0nmwVKEXmS — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

