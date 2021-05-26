First Dose of Covishield Followed by Second Dose of COVAXIN Given to 20 People in UP's Siddharthnagar 'By Mistake', CMO Says 'Those Who Got Cocktail Are Healthy'

About 20 villagers in UP’s Siddharthnagar were given ‘Covishield’ as dose 1 in April and ‘Covaxin’ as dose 2 in mid May at a rural govt hospital. This is the district’s Chief Medical Officer acknowledging the ‘oversight’ . He also says everyone who got this ‘cocktail’ is healthy pic.twitter.com/uY4rKNoyKX — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) May 26, 2021

