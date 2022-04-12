In a shocking incident, five people were shot at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday morning. Law enforcement sources said that the preliminary information indicated a suspect was wearing a construction vest and a gas mask. A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor station, reports AFP.

Check tweet:

Five people were shot at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, law enforcement sources said. According to multiple law enforcement sources, preliminary information indicated a suspect was wearing a construction vest and a gas mask: The Associated Press — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)