Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president H D Devegowda tested positive for COVID-19, his office informed on Saturday morning. Devegowda is not exhibiting any symptoms of the infection and his condition is stable.

Check Tweet:

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president HD Devegowda tested positive for #COVID19. He has no symptoms and his health is stable: Office of HD Devegowda (File pic) pic.twitter.com/EfzjOLr2g3 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)