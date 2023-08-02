In his address to the G20 Ministerial Conference on Women Empowerment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's progress in women's empowerment, affirming that 'India is making strides in women's empowerment. With women, the world prospers.' The Prime Minister pointed out that 46 per cent of elected officials in the country are women, showcasing a notable advancement in political representation. Furthermore, he emphasised that over 80 per cent of nurses and midwives in India are women, underlining their significant role in the healthcare sector. PM Narendra Modi Flags Off Metro Trains in Maharashtra's Pune, Inaugurates Several Other Projects (Watch Video).

PM Modi Asserts India's Progress in Women's Empowerment

#WATCH | "India is making strides in women's empowerment. With women, the world prospers. 46% of elected officials are women. More than 80% of nurses and midwives in India are women," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the G20 Ministerial Conference on Women… pic.twitter.com/oWYiMyT8br — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)