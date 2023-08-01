Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off Metro trains in Maharashtra's Pune. The flagging-off ceremony marked the inauguration of services on completed sections of the two corridors of Pune Metro Phase I. PM Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects at Shivaji Nagar Police headquarters in Pune. The 2-minute 20-second video clip shows PM Narendra Modi flagging off Metro trains in Pune. PM Modi Receives Lokmanya Tilak National Award Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Conferred With Award Named After Lokmanya Balgangadhar Tilak, Calls It 'Memorable Moment'.

PM Modi Flags Off Metro Trains in Pune

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Metro trains marking inauguration of services on completed sections of the two corridors of Pune Metro Phase I and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects at Shivaji Nagar Police… pic.twitter.com/nObaBQe2zG — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023

