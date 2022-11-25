A gay couple moved the Supreme Court seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage under the Special Marriage Act and to issue appropriate direction to authorities concerned to allow them to solemnize their marriage. The couple sought to enforce the fundamental rights of LGBTQ+ individuals to marry any person of their choice. Same-Sex Marriage in India: Tamil Brahmin Woman Marries Bangladeshi Girl in Traditional Hindu Marriage in Chennai

Check Tweet:

“Fundamental Right To Marry Any Person of Choice is Available To All Persons Irrespective of Gender Identity And Sexual Orientation”: Another Gay Couple Move #SupremeCourtOfIndia Seeking Recognition of “#SamesexMarriage #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/o6gXBpA5mT — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) November 25, 2022

